Mayor Dwan Walker represents hometown of Aliquippa during ceremonial roll call at DNC

CHICAGO, Il. (KDKA) -- Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker and Governor Josh Shapiro were part of Pennsylvania's delegation during a ceremonial roll call at the Democratic National Convention last night in Chicago.

The celebratory roll call was full of celebrity performances and a dance party.

During Pennsylvania's portion of the roll call, 'Motownphilly' and 'Black and Yellow' were played, paying homage to both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker spoke during the roll call and took an opportunity to praise his hometown's high school football program.

Mayor Walker brought that Western PA grit to Chicago!@1aliquippa pic.twitter.com/qzVXBjuvHE — Chris Deluzio (@ChrisForPA) August 21, 2024

"My city's the city of legends," Walker said. "The only high school in America with three Hall of Famers."

Mike Ditka, Darrelle Revis, and Ty Law all played high school football at Aliquippa before going on to have legendary careers in the NFL.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 05: Darrelle Revis speaks during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. Nick Cammett / Getty Images

"I took this seat in 2009 when my sister was murdered," Walker added. "I wanted to do better. Fifteen years she's been gone. Twelve years this city has been under my watch. I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead my city. I'm grateful for the state of Pennsylvania. God bless everyone in this room. I love this state."

Governor Shapiro casts Pennsylvania's votes for Vice President Harris

Following Walker's remarks, Governor Shapiro casted Pennsylvania's votes for Vice President Harris as part of the roll call.

"I'm Governor Josh Shapiro, the proud governor of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "The birthplace of democracy, the birthplace of freedom, the greatest commonwealth of all. Together, Pennsylvania casts 178 votes for the next madam President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and vice president Tim Walz."