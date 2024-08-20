Pennsylvania delegates looking forward to ceremonial roll call vote for Vice President Kamala Harris

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's day two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and local delegates from the Philadelphia area are looking forward to the events planned for Tuesday night.

This year's roll call vote is ceremonial because Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee after a virtual roll call earlier this month.

Regardless, some delegates from Pennsylvania are still looking forward to the moment including State Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz who says she's hopeful for Harris.

"To be a delegate, to see it manifest itself and here I am working for her to make sure she's the nominee, to make sure we get her elected is like a dream come true," Cepeda-Freytiz said.

We also caught up with Sen. Vincent Hughes on the role Pennsylvania has in the upcoming election.

"The enthusiasm has picked up dramatically and every section of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Hughes said. "Folks are getting engaged, folks are excited."

Aside from the roll call vote, Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle is set to perform at the convention Tuesday night.

Speakers include second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Former President Barack Obama will be taking the stage to deliver the keynote address.

