Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa issues public notice of lead found in drinking water

On Friday evening, the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa issued a public notice that lead had been found in the drinking water of multiple homes.

According to the authority, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, they conducted lead and copper sampling at approximately 35 homes in their area and found an excess of lead at five of those homes.

As a result, the MWAA is sending public education materials to the homes so they can take the proper steps.

What if lead is found in the water at my home?

If you get a notice from your water company that lead has been found in your home's water supply, there are steps that you can take to avoid the serious health problems that lead in water can pose to you and your children.

Included in the MWAA's material being sent is the following:

Run the water to flush out the lead. If the water hasn't been used for several hours, run the water for a minute or more to flush the lead from the interior plumbing or until it becomes cold prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

Use cold water for cooking or preparing things like baby formula.

Boiling does not remove lead, so taking water from the tap and heating it to a boil will not make a difference.

Look for alternative water sources or treatment. If lead has been detected in your water, you're advised to purchase bottled water or a water filter. If you choose to purchase a filter, make sure the filter is approved to reduce lead.

In 2025, MWAA completed the construction of a new water filtration plant, and it replaced the water softening plant, which was constructed in the 1940s. The new facility reduces iron and manganese concentrations in the drinking water.

Residents in Aliquippa can reach out to MWAA at 724-375-5525 or visit their website at this link.