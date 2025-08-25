Parents looking for answers after bus crash involving Aliquippa Junior High football team

Parents in Beaver County have questions after the bus carrying the Aliquippa Junior High School football team crashed and sent more than 20 people to the hospital.

Aliquippa's superintendent said it's too early to decide when football will resume.

One female player, a 14-year-old, is still in the hospital.

KDKA-TV talked to an assistant coach who has spinal cord issues. He remembers thinking the bus was going too fast.

Parents say they're concerned because many of their kids are still traumatized.

"He said he just felt the bus sway a little bit," said Damon Hall, a grandfather and school employee. "He said when he looked up, he said he was falling over on top of another kid from one side of the bus to the next. He was shaken up."

Hall's grandson is still reeling following Saturday's violent bus crash along Shaffer Road in Economy Borough.

The bus apparently went around a bend, hit a hillside, and struck a utility pole. The Aliquippa Junior High School football team was headed to Pine-Richland for a scrimmage game.

More than 20 students and the bus driver were sent to the hospital.

Some victims are still recovering there, with injuries ranging from broken bones to concussions.

"He said he is okay, but I know he's sore. Deep down inside, I think they were really traumatized by what happened," Hall said.

On Monday, at a special meeting, the superintendent, Dr. Phillip Woods, took questions. He also read a statement from ABC Transit.

"The owner of ABC has been very cooperative. He was at the scene with me. He actually delivered these items today. He's been very available, cooperative, supportive, and he just wants to help the kids get back to their normal process and programs," Dr. Woods said.

The superintendent confirmed to KDKA-TV that there are cameras on the school bus. State police are looking at the black box.

Sources say the driver had two years on the job.

ABC Transit released a statement to KDKA-TV, saying, in part, that the driver "has maintained a stellar safety record during his employment," and shared "his concerns are with his passengers."

"I believe he drove that route in the past, so there was no reason to believe he couldn't handle the task," Dr. Woods said of the bus driver's ability.

Meanwhile, this week's practice and scrimmage are cancelled. There's no plan for what the season will look like.

Head football coach Jay Sparrow says he's focused on the kids' well-being.

"Mentally, that's the only thing I'm worried about," Sparrow said. "I'm worried about my players so they can live a good life. Football can wait."

The focus is on getting kids back to normal routines.

"We are blessed that all the kids are alive," parent Jaimie Browder said. "We understand he is internally suffering just because of what happened. His classmates, his teammates. He's feeling really bad right now."

Dr. Woods met with ABC Transit's owner on Monday. The bus driver has not released any statements to anyone about what happened.

As far as the investigation goes, police have the black box and are going to try to determine the speed before the impact.