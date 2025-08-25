2 victims, including 14-year-old girl, remain hospitalized after Beaver County bus crash: "She's a fighter"

Sources close to the investigation of a school bus crash in Economy Borough told KDKA-TV that two people remain hospitalized.

A coach for the Aliquippa Junior High football team said he's in the ICU at Allegheny General Hospital with a spinal injury, and the child still at UPMC Children's is in critical but stable condition.

KDKA-TV learned she's a 14-year-old girl on the team.

Az'riannah Gilbert, who goes by Noni, is on the minds of everyone in Aliquippa, including her relative, the mayor, Dwan Walker.

"She's just a tough little girl who likes to play football, who loves football," Walker said. "A beautiful kid, an athlete, smart, very intelligent."

Az'riannah Gilbert, the 14-year-old junior high football player underwent a second surgery at UPMC Children's Hospital as her family said she's suffering from "serious life altering injuries." Photo Credit: Provided

The 14-year-old junior high football player just had a second surgery at UPMC Children's as her family said she's suffering from "serious life-altering injuries."

"She's a fighter, and just keep praying for her and her family, insulate them with prayers," Walker said.

Sources told KDKA-TV that Gilbert and 23 of her teammates were on board an ABC Transit school bus heading to a scrimmage against Pine-Richland with two of their coaches, and another child, when they crashed on Shaffer Road by Zhender in Economy Saturday morning.

Another source close to the investigation said the bus was traveling around a bend and hit a hillside, causing it to briefly tip before landing upright. In the process, it struck a utility pole, knocking down live wires.

EMS crews transported more than 20 to area hospitals.

"We could be planning funerals, we could be planning a lot of other things, but we're just now, we're mending. We're making sure everybody's okay," Walker said.

That was the focus in the school district on Monday, with the state and city assisting with mental health resources.

Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods told KDKA-TV that the team also met in the late afternoon, along with parents, to learn how they can get support.

At the same time, Economy Borough Police Chief Michael O'Brien said they're looking into whether speed or anything else played a factor in the crash.

Sources said the driver had two years on the job.

ABC Transit released a statement to KDKA-TV saying in part, the driver "has maintained a stellar safety record during his employment," and shared "his concerns are with his passengers."

The company adds that they have "made all resources available to [investigators]."

"We just keep praying to keep being there for one another like we were raised to do, like we've always been in Aliquippa our whole lives," Walker said.

Chief O'Brien said this will remain a time-consuming investigation.