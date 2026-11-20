More than a dozen dogs saved from an alleged dogfighting ring in Aliquippa will soon find their forever homes.

Ten months after the Beaver County Humane Society rescued the 23 dogs, most of them are ready for adoption. The head of the shelter says this group of dogs is easily one of the best groups they've had to date. Even though they've come from a negative and scary place, their kindness is proof that you shouldn't write these pups off.

The investigation began after the humane society got complaints about dogs kept outside during January's massive snowstorm. Humane officers said they heard dogs clearly in distress when they arrived at the property.

"The evidence in the house was indicating that there were way, way more issues going on," said shelter manager Cailin Smith Rankin. "There was a lot more neglect, cruelty, abuse, and the suspicion that there was a dog fighting ring."

The rescue happened while a storm was dumping about a foot of snow across the Pittsburgh area.

"It was an all-nighter," Rankin said. "We were getting the dogs out of the house; the snow was up to, well, my knees, because I'm very short, so it was hard carrying them out of the house. The dogs wouldn't walk."

Now, 19 are up for adoption, with four still involved in the pending legal process. Several of them will likely get adopted by their foster parents, but most are now available.

She says to date, the shelter invested $162,401 in the care and rehabilitation of these dogs.

"It's just mind-blowing because for some of them, it's almost like we look and we don't recognize which dog it is anymore because they looked so gaunt and just dead in their eyes and fearful and almost like they just didn't know how to be dogs," she said.

One of the dogs, Ezra, showed up with cuts on her nose, but now she's calm and sweet. And Quinn arrived with a huge gash across her eye, but now she's smiling big.

(Photo: KDKA)

"A lot of people come in and they volunteered or worked with our dogs from this case not knowing that's who they are and it's always like they're very surprised when I say, 'Oh that's one of the 23 Aliquippa dogs,' and they're like, 'Oh, they're so nice, they're so friendly.' I'm like, 'Yeah, they're just dogs.'"

Rankin says they're still working with some of them on potty training and getting them used to baths and being in cars. But they're regularly exposed to other dogs, cats and even kids.

"I have a daughter that I bring in to basically assess with the dogs," Rankin said. "She's 6 and she's met every single one of them for the most part and all of them adore her. They're very, very good with her. They're sweet, they're playful, they're gentle."

Rankin says there are no restrictions for their hopeful adopters, but they're looking for patient families interested in doing more training.

"They are very intelligent dogs, so they really need a family that wants to be active, play with them a lot and also work their brains," she said.

Rankin says contact the Beaver County Humane Society to learn more about the dogs currently available and the adoption process. The shelter will provide complimentary training services to anyone who adopts one of the dogs. And if you don't have room in your home for a pup, they're also raising donations to help pay for the past care.