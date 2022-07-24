Alina's Light holds third annual Walk and Run For Love 5K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community gathered in Settler's Cabin Park on Saturday to honor and remember victims of domestic violence.

It was the third annual Alina's Light Walk and Run For Love 5K.

The event was hosted by Alina's Light, which was formed in honor of Alina Sheyket.

Sheykhet was 20 years old and a junior at Pitt when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend Matthew Darby in October 2017.

Darby is now serving a life sentence.

Two weeks ago would have been her 25th birthday.

"As a mother, the biggest fear of any grieving mother is that her child's name will be forgotten," said Elly Sheykhet, Alina's mother. "So by helping others, we honor Alina's life and that's how we heal our own hearts."

The group is working to pass a bill known as Alina's Law, which would help further protect victims of domestic violence.

The law would make electronic monitoring an option if a defendant violates a protection from abuse order.