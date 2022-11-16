Watch CBS News
Alex Highsmith named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alex Highsmith's big day against the Saints is now getting AFC recognition. 

The Steelers' linebacker has been named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week. 

Even with the return of TJ Watt, Highsmith was a one-man wrecking crew against New Orleans this past Sunday. 

He recorded two sacks, which resulted in a loss of a combined 17 yards, five tackles - three of those solo - and a forced fumble. 

So far this year, Highsmith has 8.5 sacks, which is good for fourth-most in the NFL as well as three forced fumbles, good for second-most in the NFL. 

This is the first time that Highsmith has received the honor of AFC Defensive Player of the Week. 

