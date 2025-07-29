AI summit coming to Pittsburgh later this year will be headlined by Gov. Shapiro, Sen. McCormick

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick will be headlining an AI summit in Pittsburgh later this year.

AI Horizons 2025 will be held on September 11 and September 12 in the city's Bakery Square and is expected to "shine a spotlight on systems that interact with the real world through robotics, autonomy, simulation, and embedded AI."

"From steel to AI, Pittsburgh has always built what the world needs next," said Joanna Doven, Executive Director of the AI Strike Team. "With deep industrial roots, top-tier research institutions, and bipartisan leadership, we are positioned to become the Physical AI capital of the world. AI Horizons is where that vision becomes action."

The event will get underway on September 10 when more than $100,000 in prize money will be given out to startups in a competition.

In addition to Gov. Shapiro and Sen. McCormick, executives from the tech community including Gecko Robotics and Skild AI are expected to be in attendance.

The September summit announcement comes on the heels of the Inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University where President Trump and many leaders of the country's largest technology and energy companies announced more than $90 billion in new investments from private companies in Pennsylvania.

"We don't just research AI here—we build it, deploy it, and power it," Doven said. "This is the next generation of industry, and just like we led with steel, we can lead again with AI."

The full agenda and list of speakers is expected to be released early next month.