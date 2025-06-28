Watch CBS News
Allegheny Health Network and Cigna Healthcare announce 3-year contract agreement

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
/ CBS Pittsburgh

On Friday, Allegheny Health Network and Cigna Healthcare announced a new, three-year contract agreement that will ensure those on Cigna insurance will continue to have access to AHN facilities. 

"This contract is fantastic news for the more than 20,000 Cigna members in this region who rely on AHN for their care," said AHN President Mark Sevco. "It ensures continued, in-network access to AHN's expert clinicians, and to the exceptional-quality, high-value care that their members and our patients expect and deserve."

Beneficiaries will continue to have in-network access to AHN's clinical programs, 14 hospitals, and the doctors and specialists employed by AHN. 

Patients who have appointments in the next week will still be able to keep them, and the new contract goes through June 30, 2028. 

Those covered by Cigna insurance who may have questions about the new contract can call the Cigna customer service line at 1-800-997-1654.  

