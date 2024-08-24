American Hockey League mandates neck protection in the wake of the death of Adam Johnson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KDKA) - On Friday, the American Hockey League, the top development league for the NHL, mandated that all players will be required to wear cut-resistant neck protection beginning this season.

AHL President and CEO, along with a unanimous vote from the AHL Board of Governors made it official Friday, saying that all skaters, referees, and linespersons will have to wear the protection this season.

Prior to this season, players and officials were required to wear cut-resistant socks and wrist sleeves.

The decision comes less than a year after former Penguins forward Adam Johnson died in what was described as a "freak accident" in a game in the United Kingdom when he was cut in the neck with a skate.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," his team said on X (formerly Twitter), in October.

Johnson spent parts of two seasons with the Penguins, playing a total of 13 games, scoring one goal and three assists between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

He was 29 years old.

Professional hockey and neck protection

Prior to Johnson's death, neck protection in professional hockey was optional, and frequently not worn by most players.

Following his death, the Penguins mandated that their minor league players in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Wheeling wear neck protection.

"Hopefully that'll be one of the positive things that will come out of this terrible tragedy," Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. "We can't do that at the NHL level, but we can certainly strongly encourage and that's our hope."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said that the league cannot make neck protection mandatory due to the collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players Association, but told ESPN that "players are free to wear neck guards and I would strongly encourage it."

Penguins, Panthers honor Adam Johnson

In the days following Johnson's tragic death, both the Penguins and his team in the U.K., the Nottingham Panthers, paid tribute to the 29-year-old forward.

"He was a great kid. It was a privilege to be his coach," Sullivan said. "I remember his first game and his first goal in Minnesota. He was a great kid, a great player. And boy, he could really skate."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "He's just a great guy, a great teammate, had an awesome attitude while he was here. Just genuinely happy to be playing in the NHL. So, it's heartbreaking."

The Penguins also wore AJ 47 helmet decals during their October 30, 2023 game against the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena.

Meanwhile, in Nottingham, thousands of fans packed into the Motorpoint Arena and lined up to sign books of condolences.

"The whole Panthers organization's love and prayers today are in Hibbing, Minnesota as family and friends put Adam to rest," the Panthers said. "Forever our #47."