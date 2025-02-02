Advancing Youth Initiative receives grant used towards Dominus High School's curriculum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Advancing Youth Initiative received a grant that will be used to develop an entrepreneurial curriculum for Dominus High School.

The grant was awarded by the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

"This support will help bridge opportunity gaps and promote high academic achievement while driving greater economic mobility within the Greater Pittsburgh Region," said Wayne Jones, Founder of Dominus High School and CEO of Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship.

Dominus High School will have a curriculum that is designed to incorporate entrepreneurial concepts. Students will use learning approaches that encourage critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation.

The grant will also be used towards helping the Dominus team visit innovative high schools nationwide to gain insight about the best practices to utilize in structuring the new school's curriculum.

Dominus High School is scheduled to open in Fall 2025 with the ninth and tenth grade levels. More grade levels will be added each year and the school will have up to the twelfth grade level within three years of its start.