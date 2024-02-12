Adda Coffee & Tea House reaches agreement with union

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh coffee chain that abruptly closed after its employees announced their intent to unionize has reached an agreement with its former workers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union on Monday said Adda Coffee & Tea House reached a resolution with its former employees.

Under the preliminary agreement, the company will give employees a compensation package in exchange for the union withdrawing its petition to the National Labor Relations Board for an election to represent the workers.

Adda Coffee & Tea House, which had four locations, announced in January that it was closed effective immediately. The business said it had been operating at a loss since the beginning and the pandemic exacerbated its struggles.

The timing drew scrutiny as it came right after Adda's baristas and brewers announced that they were unionizing with the help of UFCW Local 1776. Workers said they felt "betrayed" and demanded a livable severance, to be able to get their belongings and to make sure PTO is paid out. The employees got support from local and state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

"What they did is wrong, to announce a closure the day after these workers have organized to form a union is quite frankly unconscionable," Davis said at a rally.

Adda's owner told KDKA-TV the business made the decision to close over the holidays, "assuming that there would not be any other route to saving the business." He noted the timing was unfortunate but the decision "was solely and entirely based on the financial viability of the business."

Adda had locations in Garfield, Shadyside, North Side and the Cultural District.