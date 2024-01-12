Pittsburgh coffee chain closes shortly after workers announce union

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh coffee chain is closing all of its stores, shortly after its employees demanded recognition of their union.

Adda Coffee & Tea House, which has four locations, announced on Facebook Thursday that it was closing. It called the past eight years a "labor of love" and said all locations will be closed effective immediately.

"Sadly, we have been operating at a loss since the beginning, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We tried to stay optimistic and have been consistently re-evaluating our business model in our efforts to keep fulfilling our mission. Despite everyone's best efforts, our monetary reserves are depleted and we need to close our doors," a statement posted to Facebook read.

Adda Coffee & Tea House is and always has been a labor of love for us. Posted by Adda Coffee & Tea House on Thursday, January 11, 2024

The closing comes after Adda's baristas and brewers also announced on Thursday that they were unionizing with the help of UFCW Local 1776.

"We're unionizing because we love our jobs, and we deserve a say in how our store is run. In order to do our best work, we need living wages, consistent and fair scheduling, comprehensive workplace policies, and a tip structure that empowers us to foster a stellar customer experience," the workers wrote on Instagram.

After the announcement to close, the workers shared another post of a message sent to employees thanking them and offering references.

The message again acknowledged that the business had been operating at a loss and said despite cost-cutting measures, there were plans to close. After an all-employee meeting on Wednesday, the message said it became "even clearer that the business could not be turned around without an investment of significant, additional money that we don't have."

Adda had four locations in Garfield, Shadyside, North Side and the Cultural District.