Warmer than average temperatures and dry conditions return to the Pittsburgh area

It's a foggy start to the morning, and we will see patchy fog again tonight and Sunday morning. We have a small chance for showers today, but mainly east in the Laurel Highlands and south of I-70.

It doesn't look like we will see measurable rain again for a while.

Our temperatures are back above normal to the 80s Sunday and Monday, with a little more sunshine than the cloudy skies we will see today. If you're wondering what the weather is like in Dublin for the Steelers game, it's low 60s and partly cloudy!

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 62° Mostly Cloudy

Noon: 70° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 74° Cloudy

6 p.m.: 71° Cloudy

We cool down through the work with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, it will finally feel like fall with highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies.

Conditions throughout the day on Saturday, September 27, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Above normal temperatures are expected to stick around through the start of October.

7-day forecast: September 27, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

