AAPI Pittsburgh residents living out their American dreams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For centuries, people have been coming from all over the world in search of the American dream. However, sometimes being a minority makes that dream more difficult to reach.

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KDKA-TV is introducing Pittsburgh residents who worked through those hardships and are now living out their American dream.

Being of Asian descent isn't a setback in this country, but sometimes it can come with challenges, like tackling language barriers and racism.

"Asian-Americans, we're also Americans, so we need to contribute to this great country," said Xiaoyan Zhang, an entrepreneur and community activist, who immigrated to the United States from China in the 1980s to pursue his dream.

"We didn't really get a good education, so we came to America to have a higher education," he added.

Zhang started his journey with the University of Pittsburgh, then eventually started his own data-collecting company that went nationwide.

It was an opportunity he says he couldn't have had anywhere else.

"When we came here as individuals, we came here for the American dream because we have the freedom and we could pursue our dreams," he said.

There have also been many successful AAPI-owned restaurants throughout the city over the years, including a Filipino restaurant in the Strip called Lola's Eatery.

"We're extremely grateful and excited to do this because I think we also give to our community to have Filipino food exposed," said Maximilian Blume, co-owner of Lola's Eatery.

The restaurant opened a month before the pandemic hit in 2020, but that didn't stop the owners. They're still standing and continuing to grow.

"A lot of hard work, a little bit of luck, a great opportunity, I think it's possible," Blume said.

They say great reviews and posts about the restaurant on social media also help.

"I think it's very easy to push Filipino food now more than ever," he said.

And it's not just Filipino food.

Korean food in Pittsburgh is becoming more popular, thanks to restaurants like Bae Bae's Kitchen in Downtown Pittsburgh. They recently expanded not only their space but also their menu.

"I am super proud that I am able to represent the community and show them what a successful story can be," said Edward Lai, chef and partner at Bae Bae's Kitchen.

All of these proud AAPI Pittsburgh residents agree that no matter where you're from or how you were raised, as long as you apply yourself, you can live your American dream.

"I think that's the definition of the American dream, is having opportunity," Lai added.

But in the process, they say it is also up to all of us to work on a collective American dream.

"I think as we pursue our personal American dream, we shouldn't forget we also a have responsibility and obligation to help build our shared American Dream," said Zhang.

That is one where we're all equal and contribute as a whole to an America built for everyone.