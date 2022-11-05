'A Sinful Soiree' The Chocolate Bar returns to the Benedum Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight is a great night to indulge your sweet tooth!

The Chocolate Bar returns to the Benedum Center tonight from 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

There will be decadent chocolate-inspired sweet treats, desserts, and more from some of Pittsburgh's finest confectionaries.

General admission tickets cost $75 and you can find them on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website!

Tickets and information here