'A Sinful Soiree' The Chocolate Bar returns to the Benedum Center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight is a great night to indulge your sweet tooth!
The Chocolate Bar returns to the Benedum Center tonight from 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
There will be decadent chocolate-inspired sweet treats, desserts, and more from some of Pittsburgh's finest confectionaries.
General admission tickets cost $75 and you can find them on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website!
