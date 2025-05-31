Watch CBS News
99-year-old "superfan" gifts grand piano to Butler County Symphony Orchestra

The Butler County Symphony Orchestra recently received a special gift from one longtime fan.

The orchestra celebrated its 75th anniversary season in 2024, and Shirley Mould, 99, was at the very first concert in 1949. Mould, a supporter of the orchestra for over seven decades, gifted a new grand piano to the organization.

"Shirley's lifelong devotion to the BCSO and her enduring passion for music serve as a powerful reminder that the arts flourish through the dedication of individuals," said BCSO Executive Director Edward DeSantis.

butler-county-orchestra-super-fan.png
Mould also met with the orchestra's newest music director, Moon Doh.   The Butler County Symphony Orchestra

Mould also served as an orchestra board member and previously ran a consignment store whose proceeds benefited the symphony, according to a news release from Experience Butler County.

While gifting the instrument, Mould met with the orchestra's newest music director, Moon Doh. Doh was announced as the new director at the beginning of May. He was selected following a two-year search from a field of over 150 applicants, representing 23 states and 11 countries, the news release added.

"This generosity strengthens our musical heritage, rooted in (Mould's) attendance at our very first concert over 75 years ago, but also ensures that the entire community will continue to experience the transformative power of music for generations to come," DeSantis said.

