93-year-old woman killed in 3-vehicle accident in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 93-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Washington County on Sunday.

Rose Marie Gillespie was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. Sunday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after a crash involving three vehicles was reported around 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Beau Street and Davis School Road in South Strabane.

In a post to Facebook, South Strabane firefighters said that moderate damage was reported, and one patient was entrapped when they arrived on the scene. Crews freed the driver, and they were put in the care of Ambulance and Chair EMS, Inc.

One patient was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital from the scene, and two others were transported by ambulance, with one later transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital via helicopter.

East Beau Street was closed for approximately two hours until the scene was cleared.