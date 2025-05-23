Watch CBS News
911th Airlift Wing will conduct Memorial Day flyovers across the Pittsburgh area. Here's where.

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The 911th Airlift Wing will conduct a series of flyovers on Memorial Day across the Pittsburgh area, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

The 911th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct C-17 Globemaster III flyovers starting at 10:45 a.m. Monday. People in multiple communities should be prepared to hear and see low-flying aircraft. 

The airlift wing says each flyover is part of the Air Force Reserve's mission to "honor fallen service members, demonstrate the capabilities of the force, and inspire patriotism across the nation."

kdka-911th-airlift-wing.png
(Photo by Joshua Seybert)

Community members are invited to "observe the flyovers in solemn remembrance of all those who have given their lives in service to the United States." 

Where will the flyovers happen? 

The flyovers will happen at several cemeteries as part of the Bethel Park, South Hills, Zelienople and Irwin Memorial Day parades. They'll also fly over Richmond Township Community Park, Anderson Field in Shaler Township and Breckenridge Park. 

The 911th Airlift Wing says the events are part of training that's already scheduled and they don't come at an additional cost to taxpayers. 

The 911th Airlift Wing, located at the Pittsburgh International Airport, provides "mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support," according to its website. It has about 1,220 Air Force Reserve members and employs around 250 Department of Defense civilians. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

