Pittsburgh-area car crash leaves 8 injured

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Homestead on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the area of East Eight Avenue and Ann Street in Homestead, officials said. 

The eight people injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment after the crash. Three of those people were rescued after being trapped in the wreckage.

The conditions of those injured are not known at this time. No other information was released on Wednesday night. 

