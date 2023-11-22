Police: 79-year-old was driving with frost on windows, ran red light before hitting woman in wheelchair in Pittsburgh crosswalk

Woman in wheelchair hit by driver to get damaged wheelchair repaired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police said a 79-year-old woman was driving with frost on her windows and never saw the pedestrian in a wheelchair she hit while running a red light in Oakland, according to court paperwork filed on Wednesday.

Last week, Pittsburgh police shared surveillance video of the alleged hit-and-run on Nov. 13, showing a driver hitting a woman in a wheelchair in the crosswalk on Centre Avenue and North Craig before taking off. Police later identified the driver and said charges were pending.

Thank you to everyone who shared the information which assisted police in their investigation. https://t.co/ugXvKEVRlD — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 16, 2023

According to new court paperwork, a few days after the crash, officers found a 2021 Honda Accord with a broken grill and damage to its front bumper in a parking lot on Bigelow Boulevard. Police said the vehicle was registered to Natalie Weber.

On Friday, detectives got a call from Weber's attorney saying she wanted to confess to the hit-and-run.

Weber met with police and said her vehicle's windows had frost and fog on them and she never saw the woman she hit. She said she realized she "hit something" but didn't realize she hit a woman in a wheelchair. She said that she "felt terrible."

Weber is facing multiple charges, including careless driving, running a red light, driving with a windshield obstruction and failing to stop and give information or render aid.

The woman hit, Kelda Gorman, said she has spinal issues and has had a wheelchair for a few months. She said her wheelchair company is going to not only fix her mangled one but give her a loaner in the meantime.

Court paperwork shows a preliminary hearing for Weber is scheduled for Jan. 10.