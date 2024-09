PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 72-year-old woman has died after her home caught on fire on Minooka Street.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Crews say the blaze broke out just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say the fire started in the woman's bed on the first floor of the home.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews say they believe it was accidental.