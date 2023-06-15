7 to be charged after large brawl at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven men will face charges after a large brawl at Rivers Casino last week.

According to police paperwork, the seven men got into the ground near the slot machines on June 9. Kaheem Sturdivant, Latrell Childs, Terrell Childs, Devon Allison, Lance Chatman, Kyshem Woods and Jaison England will be charged and are banned from the casino.

State police said the fight happened June 9 around 10:30 p.m. and four of them seven were taken into custody at the scene.

"Investigation suggests that the two groups had prior animosity for one another," police said.

The casino said security was on the scene "within seconds" and the matter was quickly resolved.