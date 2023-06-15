Watch CBS News
Local News

7 to be charged after large brawl at Rivers Casino

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple people banned from Rivers Casino after fight
Multiple people banned from Rivers Casino after fight 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven men will face charges after a large brawl at Rivers Casino last week.

According to police paperwork, the seven men got into the ground near the slot machines on June 9. Kaheem Sturdivant, Latrell Childs, Terrell Childs, Devon Allison, Lance Chatman, Kyshem Woods and Jaison England will be charged and are banned from the casino. 

State police said the fight happened June 9 around 10:30 p.m. and four of them seven were taken into custody at the scene.

"Investigation suggests that the two groups had prior animosity for one another," police said. 

The casino said security was on the scene "within seconds" and the matter was quickly resolved.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.