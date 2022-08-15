Pittsburgh-based 4moms recalls more than 2M infant rockers, swings after baby dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh-based 4moms is recalling more than 2 million infant rockers and swings after a baby died.

The recall impacts MamaRoo Baby Swings and RockaRoo Baby Rockers, which were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Restraint straps that can dangle below the swings and rockers when they're not being used pose entrapment and strangulation hazards, according to the CPSC.

The commission said 4moms received two reports of entanglement involving the MamaRoo swing. One 10-month-old died of asphyxiation and another 10-month-old got bruises on his neck before a caregiver rescued him.

For details on the exact products affected, click here.

Anyone who has one of the products should put them where babies can't reach and contact 4moms to get a free strap fastener. 4moms can be reached at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online.