38-year-old pleads guilty to forcing minor to travel across state lines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has confessed to coercing a minor to travel across state lines for prostitution.

38-year-old Oscar Carter originally from Oklahoma could face up to 25 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

According to authorities, he forced the victim to travel from Ohio to Pennsylvania for prostitution.

His arrest was made as part of a nationwide crackdown on child exploitation and human trafficking.