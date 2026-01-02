Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire remembered 3 years after being killed in line of duty

The Brackenridge community came together on Friday to mark three years since police chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Chief McIntire was ambushed by a suspect on the streets of Brackenridge on Jan. 2, 2023, during a hunt for a fugitive. McIntire had served as the borough's police chief since 2018.

A large group gathered outside the borough building on Friday to hear from those who knew the chief, including his mother.

"I am so grateful for all of you here tonight to come out to honor Justin," said Lori McIntire. "I love you all, and he loved you."

"We love you," a member of the crowd shouted.

It was emblematic of the support the Brackenridge community has shown the chief's family.

"It's kind of the nightmare that keeps reliving itself," said McIntire's brother-in-law, Matt Black. "What helps the most is seeing everybody in this community come out and remember what a truly good person he was, and how he looked out for this community, and how he never wanted to leave the community."

In the crowd on Friday was Melissa Kelley, who was inspired by her own daughter's response to McIntire's death to help families like his.

"My daughter, when she was 3 years old, after she had heard Justin was killed, she had said that she wanted to become a cop so that it didn't happen anymore," Kelley said. "It means a lot because you see in today's world what it is like being an officer and the tragedies that are continuing to [unfold] week after week, with multiple officers being killed."

She's helping the family put on a fundraiser planned for June called the Chief's Challenge Fishing Tournament.

"It's a day just to remember Justin between live music, games, family," Kelley said.

Black said they are not yet sure where the money raised will go.

"It's just to keep everybody coming together, keep his memory alive and do something that's actually fun for everybody," Black said.

A prayer was also shared during the gathering.