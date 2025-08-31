Chief McIntire Thunder Run returns for third year to honor late Brackenridge police chief

The sound of engines roared through Butler County streets Sunday, with flags waving in the wind, all for one man.

The Chief McIntire Thunder Run returned for its third year, once again bringing the community together to honor Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2, 2023. Chief McIntire served as the police chief for Brackenridge before the tragedy.

Chief McIntire was remembered as a man who loved to hunt and fish. His brother, Brandon McIntire, proudly wore a "Huckabuck" shirt in his honor, ensuring his love for hunting was on display.

Most of all, his family says he loved to serve his community.

"Everything gives you a reminder. Images that run through your head constantly, randomly, that you can't control," said his brother-in-law, Matt Black.

On Sunday, motorcycles roared in McIntire's name as family, friends and law enforcement rode together to remember his legacy. The route stretched through Sarver and Saxonburg before looping back through McIntire Way, the very road he lived on, and where he tragically lost his life.

"What's running through my mind today? Family," Black said.

This year, the ride carried a deeper meaning. The Thunder Run joined forces with AKV Back The Blue to raise money for two officers killed in Utah just weeks ago, as well as a K9 and his handler who were injured.

"I can't tell you how grateful and thankful we are that the McIntire family was open to that, and it just shows what kind of people they are," said Ron Balla, president of AKV Back The Blue.

For the McIntire family, helping others was never a question, especially given their own experience with loss.

"When you hear another law enforcement family go through it, once again it brings back all the memories," Black said.

Organizers say it's about remembrance, awareness and a promise to keep supporting those who put their lives on the line every day.

"We do what we can to honor the officers lost in the line of duty, and all first responders who are out there trying to keep our community safe," Balla said.

If you weren't able to make it to Sunday's ride, AKV Back The Blue is still accepting donations. The McIntire family plans to continue to honor Justin's name and legacy.