Carnegie Mellon sends out safety alert after 2 students carjacked in less than a week

3 Shadyside carjackings in less than a week have residents on edge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A safety alert was sent to students at Carnegie Mellon University after two students were carjacked in the last week.

Police said they're investigating three incidents in Shadyside where victims were approached by gunpoint and demanded to give the suspects their car keys.

Pittsburgh police said the first incident happened on Sept. 29 on South Highland Avenue, while the second incident happened on College Street.

In both cases, witnesses told police that the victims were approached by three men with guns.

On Tuesday night, police said a CMU student pulled into their apartment parking lot on Alder Street and was approached by a man with a gun. Authorities said the man demanded the students' keys and then took off in their vehicle.

Each incident happened less than a mile from the other. Pittsburgh police said they're still working to determine if the incidents are related.

"It makes me consider where I park my car at night here. It makes me consider if I'm on a run if I leave my headphones in. I know they always say don't wear your headphones, be more cautious. It kind of makes me think maybe I should take that more seriously if I'm running, especially if it's at dusk or after dark," Shadyside resident Eileen Burke said.

Some residents told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that they were shocked to hear what happened and are worried about their safety.

"We have to constantly remind (her son), you can't have your air pods in when you're walking. You can't be looking at your phone while you're walking because even if it's not 3 a.m., it's still dark and you might be putting yourself in a vulnerable position by not being completely aware of your surroundings," Shadyside resident Ashley Comar said.

University police released a list of safety precautions students and residents should follow:

Stay alert to your surroundings at all times.

Do not fight with an assailant who attempts to steal your belongings.

Do not approach suspicious persons or vehicles.

Avoid walking alone, especially after dark.

Report any suspicious incidents, persons or vehicles immediately to CMU Police at 412-268-2323, or when off campus to the Pittsburgh Police at 9-1-1.

Anyone with information or video of any of the incidents should call Pittsburgh police or 911.