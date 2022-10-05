Pittsburgh Police investigate reported late-night carjacking on Alder Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in a reported carjacking that took place on Tuesday night.
According to police, just after 10:30 p.m., they responded to the report of the theft in the 5900 block of Alder Street.
The victim told police that after he parked his vehicle, a man approached him from behind and demanded he give him the keys to the vehicle.
He also told police he believed the suspect had a weapon.
After the incident, the victim fled to a safe place and then called police.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
