Pittsburgh Police investigate reported late-night carjacking on Alder Street

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in a reported carjacking that took place on Tuesday night. 

According to police, just after 10:30 p.m., they responded to the report of the theft in the 5900 block of Alder Street. 

The victim told police that after he parked his vehicle, a man approached him from behind and demanded he give him the keys to the vehicle. 

He also told police he believed the suspect had a weapon. 

After the incident, the victim fled to a safe place and then called police. 

Pittsburgh Police are investigating. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 4:21 AM

