3 people rescued from late-night Millvale apartment fire

Three people were rescued late Tuesday night from an apartment fire in Millvale.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building along Grant Avenue.

Millvale Borough Fire Chief Jim Tunstall said that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found flames and smoke on multiple floors of the building.

KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor window and two other people were rescued from the second floor of the building through a back stairwell.

Two of the people living at the building and at least two firefighters were evaluated for injuries and were all released by medics. No one needed to be taken to the hospital.

The building is likely a total loss as the result of the fire and it's unclear at this time what sparked the flames