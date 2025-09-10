Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $4.5 million sold in Allegheny County

Someone hit the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket, raking in a prize of nearly $4.5 million.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket for Tuesday's drawing matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-8-21-43-44, to win the $4,450,000 jackpot prize. The ticket was sold at the Cogo's on West Run Road in West Homestead, Allegheny County. The business gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Nearly 98,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket every time.

The lottery says it doesn't know who winners are until they claim their prizes and validate their tickets. Match 6 Lotto winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winning tickets should immediately be signed on the back. The lottery says online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account.

This Match 6 Lotto jackpot run was the 13th largest in the game's history. The lottery says it generated nearly $25 million in sales, generating a profit of more than $8.4 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.