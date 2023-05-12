Watch CBS News
2nd annual Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books being held at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second annual Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books will be taking place on Saturday -- and KDKA-TV is a proud sponsor of the event. 

More than 70 authors and poets are scheduled to be on hand.

There will be panel discussions, workshops, and poetry readings, as well as a special section just for kids and young adults.

There also will be a KDKA Stage, which will have a little but of everything, including some music and dancing. 

The event will run from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

It's all free, but registration is encouraged. To register online, click here. 

To view the full lineup of events and schedule for the day, click here.

A one-hour preview special will be airing on CBS News Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. featuring several authors and poets who will be at the event.

