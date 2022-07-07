Watch CBS News
Local News

25-year-old man arrested following drug bust in Bethel Park

/ CBS Pittsburgh

25-year-old man arrested after drug bust in Bethel Park
25-year-old man arrested after drug bust in Bethel Park 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police arrested a 25-year-old man following a drug bust.

Dipen Aviaya was arrested after an investigation began following numerous complaints of suspected drug activity.

This lead to a search warrant of his home.

Aviaya has been charged with the manufacture of controlled substances and possession with the intent to deliver.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 2:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.