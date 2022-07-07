25-year-old man arrested following drug bust in Bethel Park

25-year-old man arrested after drug bust in Bethel Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police arrested a 25-year-old man following a drug bust.

Dipen Aviaya was arrested after an investigation began following numerous complaints of suspected drug activity.

This lead to a search warrant of his home.

Aviaya has been charged with the manufacture of controlled substances and possession with the intent to deliver.