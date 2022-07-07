25-year-old man arrested following drug bust in Bethel Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police arrested a 25-year-old man following a drug bust.
Dipen Aviaya was arrested after an investigation began following numerous complaints of suspected drug activity.
This lead to a search warrant of his home.
Aviaya has been charged with the manufacture of controlled substances and possession with the intent to deliver.
