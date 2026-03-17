24 dead dogs pulled from single room after Ohio house fire, animal rescue says

Dozens of dead animals were found at an Ohio home following a house fire, including 24 dogs that animal rescuers say were pulled from a single bedroom.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the organization was called to help after a house fire in Gustavus, Ohio, spurred a humane investigation. The nonprofit said 24 dead dogs were pulled out of just one bedroom at the residence, and it was believed that "perhaps a dozen more" were buried under the debris.

The organization shared a photo of one of two dogs that was "fighting for their life" at a hospital after being rescued. The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, which was also called in to help, said it was caring for four small dogs and three cats.

Dozens of dead animals were found at an Ohio home following a house fire, including 24 dogs that animal rescuers say were pulled from a single bedroom. (Photo: The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project/Facebook)

"This has been a very heavy day for first responders, those involved in animal rescue efforts, and for members of the community," the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County wrote in a Facebook post. "Many things were revealed at the property today that our current humane agents have never witnessed before."

CBS affiliate WKBN reported that responders found upwards of 50 animals. Jason Cooke, a humane agent with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, told the TV station that they realized the true scale of the situation after speaking with the owner.

"I said, 'Do you have any more animals here?' She's like, 'Yeah, there's more dogs in this other building.' So we go there. She opens it up. There are seven dogs in there that run out. There's just piles of feces, urine, no water," Cooke told WKBN.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project said criminal charges are forthcoming, and in the meantime, they'll be fighting for the survivors.