Pittsburgh to host 2025 World Beard and Moustache Championships

Pittsburgh will soon play host to one of the fiercest facial hair showdowns in the world.

The city will welcome the 2025 World Beard and Moustache Championships from July 3 to 5 at Heinz Hall.

Presented in conjunction with the Mad Viking Beard Club Pennsylvania and the World Beard and Moustache Association, the event will bring together the world's top beard and moustache competitors to showcase fascinating facial hair across 37 categories, including six unique craft categories that highlight creativity and craftsmanship, according to an accompanying press release.

Other approved categories include moustache, partial beard and full beard. Each category is divided into several different classes. Competitors may only compete in one category.

In addition to after-parties and other live entertainment, the festivities begin with competitors and supporters uniting under their country's flag to parade from Mellon Square to Heinz Hall on Thursday morning. The staging will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the parade departing around 9:00 a.m.

All proceeds from the championships will benefit the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation.

More information, including ticket information, can be found here.