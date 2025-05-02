The 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon is taking place this weekend. Here's what to know.

The 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon is taking place this week. Here's everything you need to know.

45,000 runners are expected to hit the streets of the city this weekend with runners from all 50 states and 24 different countries taking part this year.

Events will kick off Friday with the largest health and fitness expo in western Pennsylvania at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. More than 85,000 people are expected to attend.

"It should be a great weekend," said Troy Schooley, CEO of P3R, organization that puts on the marathon during a live interview with the KDKA-TV Morning News.

"We have the largest kids' running event that will kick off tomorrow around 9:30 a.m.," Schooley said. "Over 10,000 kids, 330 schools, so it's just a weekend for everybody. Everybody's gonna get out and move with us."

How to pick up your packet, bib, and t-shirt for the marathon

Runners registered for the marathon will be able to pick up their packets, race bib, and t-shirt starting at 11 a.m. Friday. When people head to the convention center, they'll need to provide their bib number as well as a photo ID in order to get them.

Runners can also authorize another person to pick up their race packet, and that person will need their own photo ID, a completed packet pickup slip, and the participant's bib number. Full details on pickup and the expo are available online.

With runners traveling 26.2 miles through Pittsburgh, that means roads will be closed, so if you're planning to drive anywhere around the city, be prepared for some delays. The closures will start at Noon on Friday in Downtown Pittsburgh along the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood and Stanwix streets and those will remain closed through the end of Sunday's events.

Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend schedule of events

Friday Schedule

Friday is kickoff day for marathon weekend.

The Pittsburgh Live Well Expo presented by GNC will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the convention center.

There will also be a VIP reception in the Westmoreland Room at the Westin Convention Center Hotel from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Schedule

The running gets started on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., with the UPMC Health Plan/UPMC Sports Medicine Pittsburgh 5K Run. That gets started on the North Shore on West General Robinson Street by PNC Park and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 8:30 a.m. at Point State Park, the Sheetz Pittsburgh Toddler Trot gets going and heats go until 9:15 a.m.

At the same time, on the North Shore, the U.S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile starts on West Robinson Street and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

Starting at 9:30, the Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon will get underway on West General Robinson Street and finish at the Boulevard of the Allies. Heats will from from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Finally, at noon, the Pittsburgh Pet Walk will take place at Point State Park.

Sunday Schedule

Sunday is the big day! The Pittsburgh Full and Half Marathon gets underway early when the Handcycle Division starts at 6:50 a.m. That begins on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 7 a.m., the DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon, and the FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay gets going. It starts on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street and finishes on the Boulevard of the Allies.

At 9 a.m., the KeyBank | UPMC Health Plan Back Half Marathon gets going at Ellsworth Avenue near Devonshire Street and will finish at the Boulevard of the Allies.

Finally, at 9:30 a.m., the GNC Pittsburgh 4-Mile Fitness Challenge begins at Baum Boulevard and ends at the Boulevard of the Allies.