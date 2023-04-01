Watch CBS News
2023 trout season begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Anglers are hooked onto the start of trout season.

This season, the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission will stock more than 3,000,000 adult trout in nearly 700 streams and 126 lakes. It's all open to the public.

Through Labor Day, anglers can keep up to five trout every day, measuring at least seven inches.

You no longer need a printed-out fishing license and can show a digital copy on your phone.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 5:34 PM

