Candidates for Congress stress issues and differences on why they should succeed Rep. Doyle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's one of the most hotly contested races in the Pittsburgh region: the Democratic nomination to succeed Congressman Mike Doyle, who is retiring at the end of the year.

As political editor Jon Delano reports, each of the five candidates say they offer something the others don't.

It's no surprise there's a real battle to succeed Doyle. Three candidates have spent thousands of dollars – Steve Irwin, Summer Lee and Jerry Dickinson -- with Jeff Woodard and William Parker offering themselves as an alternative.

KDKA's Jon Delano asked each candidate what they thought was the most important issue in this race.

"Who is the candidate who can help the president, President Biden, get things done for the people of western Pennsylvania? That's the question," says Steve Irwin. "Who is going to be the person who supports the president and makes progress for people in western Pennsylvania?"

Calling himself a do-er, Irwin, endorsed by Congressman Doyle, says he's a progressive Democrat who will work with the president to make things happen for this region.

Summer Lee, endorsed by Bernie Sanders, sees many issues grounded in economic justice.

"Economic justice is really important right now and as we see a movement of unionization and workers' rights, I think that goes hand in hand with the many other things that go along with that economic justice whether it be paid sick and family leave, health care," says Lee.

Jerry Dickinson, who's been endorsed by Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose II, has a more specific focus.

"It's access to universal health care. It's lowering the cost of prescription drugs. It's getting equitable health care for everyone," says Dickinson.

For Jeff Woodard, the top issue is inflation, while Will Parker says it's infrastructure equity.

"There's a lot of money coming out of Washington, and we need to make sure that it comes to our communities and is allocated equally," says Parker.

"Our bills, people understand that, when I look at the electric bill, the gas bill, heating bills, everything is up. So inflation is definitely number one at the present time," says Woodard.

As for the one issue the candidates say separates them from the others?

"I am already a Democratic legislator, and one who has expanded the electorate to capture that base of the Democratic party that we will need for our future needs: infrequent voters, Black and brown voters, young voters, women, and that's what I've been able to do," says Lee.

"My record of having gotten things done, and I can point to many, many things over the course of the last 30 years in this region that I've had a very important hand in accomplishing for the people of Pittsburgh, Westmoreland County and Allegheny County," says Irwin.

"I am the most qualified candidate to go down there to Congress as a constitutional law professor. Now more than ever our democracy is on the line. We're going to need people like myself," says Dickinson.

"I believe in the Second Amendment. I don't believe in banning any assault rifles or guns or anything like that at the present time. I believe if they want their guns, they should have them," says Woodard.

"I am the only candidate that mentions the word 'business' on my website," says Parker.

Democrats will choose one of these five in the primary next Tuesday.