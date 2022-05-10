GOP gubernatorial candidates all oppose abortion but split on exceptions

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - It's one of the hottest issues in Pennsylvania and across the country: the future of abortion services for women if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe versus Wade.

In his interviews with the candidates for governor, KDKA political editor Jon Delano zeroed in on their abortion views.

If the Supreme Court overturns a woman's right to choose, states can outlaw or restrict abortions as they choose. Right now, abortion is legal in Pennsylvania during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, but that will change if a Republican is elected governor.

"I have a 100 percent voting record for life," says former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

"I will be a pro-life governor," notes former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.

All the Republican candidates for governor call themselves pro-life and will sign bills to outlaw abortion but that leads to another question.

"Do you believe there are any exceptions any time that a woman does have the right to have an abortion?" Jon Delano asked the candidates.

"I believe that every life is a gift, Jon, and if we think every life is a gift, we should start with that, that every life is a gift and every life should be protected," says Delaware County businessman Dave White.

No exceptions, says White, along with Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale.

"I believe in no exceptions," says Gale. "There's no grey area when it comes to murder."

The traditional exceptions are rape or incest or to save the life of the mother. That's the position of McSwain, Barletta, and Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman.

Delano: "So you would ban all abortions in Pennsylvania?"

Barletta: "I would, Jon, and I have exceptions for the life of the mother and rape and incest."

"I will allow exceptions to that. For example, I have exceptions for rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother," notes McSwain.

"Something that a woman didn't choose to happen to her obviously, so therefore again that's a decision a woman would have to make," adds Corman.

Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart and Dr. Nch Zama would not allow an exception for rape or incest but would save a woman's life.

Delano: "Would you allow an abortion to save the life of the mother?"

Hart: "I would."

Delano: "Or in cases of rape and incest?"

Hart: "No. To save the life of the mother, yes absolutely."

Delano: "Rape and incest?"

Hart: "No."

"To save a mother's life, sometimes you have to make that decision," says Dr. Zama.

Charlie Gerow, a public relations consultant, would ban abortions with or without exceptions.

"If a bill came to my desk, Jon, without those exceptions, I'd also sign that. I'd leave it up to the legislature."

Republican Doug Mastriano chose not to participate, saying he had no time, but he is on record as opposing all exceptions to abortion.

The Democratic candidate, Josh Shapiro, who calls himself pro-choice, says if elected governor he will veto any further restrictions on abortion.