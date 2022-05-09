Republican candidates for governor differ on most important issue for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's perhaps the most important election on the ballot next Tuesday.

While Democrats have just one name on the ballot for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Republicans must choose among nine.

KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke to the candidates, and he begins a series of reports on issues important to you.

It's hard to sort out all the Republicans who'd like to be governor. Most polls and pundits suggest four candidates are in the top tier to win the GOP nomination: former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Luzerne County; state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County; former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, of Chester County; and businessman Dave White, of Delaware County.

The others, hoping for an upset in a deadlocked race, are state Sen. Jake Corman, of Centre County; county commissioner Joe Gale, of Montgomery County; public relations consultant Charlie Gerow, of Cumberland County; former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, of Allegheny County; and heart and lung surgeon Dr. Nche Zama, of Northampton County.

KDKA asked the candidates what they think is the most important issue facing Pennsylvanians.

"The most important is energy. Obviously, I believe energy is our future here if we want to grow our economy and bring good jobs here and keep our children and grandchildren here," Barletta said.

"It's protecting and restoring our freedoms," McSwain said. "Our freedoms have been under assault in a number of different ways both during the pandemic and throughout the eight years of the Wolf administration."

"The problem with getting our economy really going again. Getting it robust. Tapping into our energy sector," White said. "I am the only candidate that literally has a plan out there to get pipelines in our right-a-ways."

"Making sure we protect peoples' individual freedoms," Corman said. "The last two years, we saw a governor say to us whose business was essential and whose business was not essential."

"I am the only Republican candidate that will have a path to victory in 2022. And here in Pennsylvania, far too often conservatives are let down by weak Republicans," Gale said.

"The most important thing is getting our economy back on track because folks are struggling," Gerow said. "They're having trouble paying at the gas pumps. They're having trouble at the grocery store even if they can find what they're looking for. The prices have gone up exponentially."

"The overreach of regulation. It's the lack of cooperation. It's the burden of taxation on business. It's this sort of, I call it, like this tin ear. It's the lack of care, really," Hart said.

"There's no way we'll be able to craft any strategy or agenda that has meaning if we are polarized. I want to be that governor that unites people," Zama said.

This was just one of several topics KDKA asked the Republican governor candidates. Candidate Doug Mastriano declined to participate, saying he did not have time.

Shapiro, a Democrat, is unopposed in his primary.