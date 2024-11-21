How a Pittsburgh-area bar became the hangout spot for Cleveland Browns fans

Here's how a bar in Pittsburgh became a hangout spot for Browns fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are plenty of Steelers bars in cities across the world, so the thought of a Cleveland Browns bar in the Pittsburgh area is a concept that might be hard for some to grasp.

But not for David Caligiuri, a Pittsburgh native and a lifelong Steeler fan. He owns 202 Hometown Tacos on Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue, but he said his location became a bar for one of the team's archrivals a few years ago, mostly out of necessity during the global pandemic.

"During COVID, we were closed on Sundays," Caligiuri said. "My brother-in-law is a big Cleveland Browns fan. Their backer bar didn't have anywhere to go. They lost the bar they were at, so I talked to the guy. The guy reached out to me, asked if he could rent it out on Sundays. We weren't open. I said yes, and three years later, we've just kind of been doing it."

Caligiuri said Browns fans have made themselves at home despite the mixed reactions from patrons in the community. They come in bigger numbers for games that aren't nationally televised, but the bar has the NFL television package so fans can watch every game.

"It's been a great thing," he said. "I'm still a Steelers fan, but I enjoy watching the Browns game with these guys. They're really animated: bullhorns, things like that. It's a great crowd. They bring (at least) 50 people every Sunday, so I enjoy it."

And despite the two groups of fans mingling together, Caligiuri said he's never had any issues from either side. Fans have interacted back and forth, but it's been all in good fun and good sportsmanship. He expects a large contingent of fans from both teams for Thursday's game.

"No complaints or anything like that," he said. "No fights. The guys have been good. Our Steeler fans have been good. It's a good time, a fun rivalry."