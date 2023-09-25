Watch CBS News
Local News

2 units in New Brighton apartment building deemed unlivable after overnight fire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Firefighters rushed to the Brightwood Manor Apartments in New Brighton overnight after one of the apartment units caught fire.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. and everyone was able to make it out safely.

img-5057.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In all, 24 apartments were evacuated.

Fire crews say that two of them are now unlivable. 

No one was injured and the fire marshal is investigating the cause. 

First published on September 25, 2023 / 2:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.