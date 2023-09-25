2 units in New Brighton apartment building deemed unlivable after overnight fire

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Firefighters rushed to the Brightwood Manor Apartments in New Brighton overnight after one of the apartment units caught fire.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. and everyone was able to make it out safely.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In all, 24 apartments were evacuated.

Fire crews say that two of them are now unlivable.

No one was injured and the fire marshal is investigating the cause.