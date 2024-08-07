2 people taken to the hospital following police chase and crash in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following an overnight police chase and crash in Glassport Borough.

It all started around 12:15 a.m. when a witness tells KDKA that a while car tried taking off from a traffic stop in the area of Monongahela Avenue and Hemlock Way, crashing into a parked car while leaving the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a police chase and crash in Glassport Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

We're told officers also found a gun in a nearby alley.

Officers from Glassport, Port Vue, Liberty Borough, and Lincoln Borough were among those who responded to the scene to assist.

It's unclear if a police officer was among those taken to the hospital or what charges may be pending from the incident.