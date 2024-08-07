Watch CBS News
2 people taken to the hospital following police chase and crash in Glassport

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following an overnight police chase and crash in Glassport Borough.

It all started around 12:15 a.m. when a witness tells KDKA that a while car tried taking off from a traffic stop in the area of Monongahela Avenue and Hemlock Way, crashing into a parked car while leaving the scene. 

kdka-glassport-mononghela-avenue-hemlock-way-police-chase-crash.jpg
Two people were taken to the hospital after a police chase and crash in Glassport Borough.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

We're told officers also found a gun in a nearby alley.

Officers from Glassport, Port Vue, Liberty Borough, and Lincoln Borough were among those who responded to the scene to assist.

It's unclear if a police officer was among those taken to the hospital or what charges may be pending from the incident. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

