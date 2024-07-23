2 men facing charges after allegedly using skimming devices in Pittsburgh-area grocery stores

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men face charges after allegedly placing skimming devices in multiple local grocery stores.

According to court records, for about a week and a half, people going to the Shop 'n Save in Scott Township could have experienced fraudulent activity on their credit cards after employees found a skimming device.

Once a victim of skimming himself, Vincent Bellini of Shadyside wasn't too surprised to learn the news.

"I've had my credit card canceled so many times because of things like that," Bellini said.

However, it frustrated him and Judy Partridge of Scott Township.

"I'm really concerned about that," Partridge said.

Court records show Scott Township police responded to the grocery off Washington Pike on July 9 after an employee found a device attached to the card reader.

After reviewing surveillance video, they discovered the suspects placed the device on June 28 and were able to track them down. They learned Lower Burrell and Penn Hills police responded to similar incidents at their local Community Supermarkets.

At least two departments found their suspects were the same people and filed conspiracy charges against them, eventually catching them in Bellevue on July 18.

Investigators said they provided fake identification and were possibly in the U.S. illegally.

The suspects identified themselves as David Lechner and Thomas Fuchs. Lechner is actually from Romania, and his real name is Alexandru Dumitrescu.

Lechner told police that Fuchs paid him $500 weekly to drive him around, knew Fuchs placed the skimming devices, and that another crew picked them up.

Police also discovered the vehicle they were driving was in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia over the last several weeks.

As for shoppers, they're glad the men got caught but still feel unsure their information is safe.

"It's an ongoing problem," Bellini said.

The men are set to be in court on the Scott Township charges for preliminary hearings on Aug. 1.