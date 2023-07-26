2 killed in Mt. Pleasant motorcycle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner said Tuesday that a man and a woman were killed in the crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m.

They were riding a motorcycle when it overturned and slid across the roadway into a home, the coroner said. No other information is being released at this time, according to the coroner.