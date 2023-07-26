2 killed in Mt. Pleasant motorcycle crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township.
The Westmoreland County coroner said Tuesday that a man and a woman were killed in the crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m.
They were riding a motorcycle when it overturned and slid across the roadway into a home, the coroner said. No other information is being released at this time, according to the coroner.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.