2 dead, 2 injured in West Virginia house fire

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A fire at a home in northern West Virginia left two people dead and two others injured Thursday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. in Wellsburg, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh, news outlets reported.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty said.

The bodies of two victims were recovered from the home after the fire was put out. Their identities were not immediately released. The injured occupants were taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh by helicopter, and their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.