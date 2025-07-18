2 adults charged after 13-year-old Washington County girl drowns in West Virginia

Two adults are facing charges after a 13-year-old Washington County girl drowned while swimming in the Ohio River in West Virginia.

Ashley Shelton, 29, and Joshua Lockerbie, 34, of Weirton have been arrested and charged with one felony count of child neglect causing death and five felony counts of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, Weirton police announced.

On June 30, police said Shelton and Lockerbie took six kids ranging in age from 4 to 13 to the Ohio River to swim near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Heavy rain throughout the day made the water levels high, and police said 13-year-old Reese Hanshaw of Burgettstown drowned after she was swept away by the current.

Police said there were no flotation devices, and both Shelton and Lockerbie knew that none of the children were strong swimmers.

Both Shelton and Lockerbie were arrested on Wednesday, arraigned and given a $150,000 bond. Both of them were incarcerated at the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

According to the Child's Safety Network, nearly 900 children and adolescents ages 0-19 die every year in the United States from unintentional drowning. For children ages 5-19, the network says drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths.