19 defendants, including 10 from western Pennsylvania, charged in drug trafficking operation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nineteen people, including 10 from western Pennsylvania, were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in what was described by the U.S. Department of Justice as a "large-scale drug trafficking organization."

The ten people from western Pennsylvania were all identified as residents of New Castle and they are as follows:

Christopher Barton, 24; Edward Dietrich, 59; Alexis Donnell, 29; Kiara Jones, 24; Kenneth King, 37; Marcus Mason, 32; Daniel Rasnick, 27; Kendra Sager, 32; Jauan Searcy, 42; and George Wyatt, 61.

According to information provided by the U.S. DOJ, the defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone between August 2023 and July 2024.

They were found to have 400 grams of fentanyl, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and an undisclosed amount of oxycodone. Their operation was based in both Detroit and New Castle.

From there, they distributed the drugs to dealers throughout western Pennsylvania and beyond. Several members of the organization traveled back and forth between New Castle and Detroit as part of the trafficking operation.

"This conspiracy involved a tight-knit network of family and friends—many of whom previously have been convicted of felony drug and firearms crimes—who allegedly trafficked large quantities of lethal narcotics, like fentanyl and heroin, between Detroit and Western Pennsylvania, supplying them to other dealers along the way," said U.S. Attorney Olshan. "Dismantling large-scale drug-trafficking organizations in order to keep our communities safe is at the center of what our office does, and we could not accomplish this critical mission without the support of the public and the strength of our partnerships at all levels of law enforcement here in Pennsylvania and across the country."

One of the leaders of the operation, identified as 33-year-old Christian Frierson of Detroit, was arrested in March of this year during a traffic stop in Nebraska. It was found that Frierson while driving east from California, was in possession of a safe that contained more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl and 250 grams of heroin.

He was released on bond in Nebraska but promptly resumed his activity with the drug trafficking organization.

"Multi-state and multi-jurisdictional operations like what took place today show that the FBI and our partners stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to keeping this poison out of communities everywhere," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. "The message to those who want to peddle illegal drugs and guns is clear: we will not stand idle while our neighborhoods are held hostage by crime."

Should they be found guilty in court, they're facing a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison and/or a fine of $10 million.