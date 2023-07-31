17-year-old boy killed in shooting along Brownsville Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old boy has died following a late-night shooting along Brownsville Road near Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers from Mt. Oliver Borough first responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

#BREAKING: @PghPublicSafety @PghPolice investigating shooting on Brownsville at Knoxville / Mt. Oliver border according to ppl at the scene who heard 6-8 shots. 3 ppl who know the person who was shot tell me it’s a 17-yr-old boy. Condition unknown. Happened around 9:50pm@KDKA pic.twitter.com/P6c6mqSWS5 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 31, 2023

The boy was found shot in the head and neck near the Sunoco gas station a short time later.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

